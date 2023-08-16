Efia Odo, who is both a socialite and actress, mentioned that she wouldn't want to be with a man who isn't already wealthy. She indicated that she wouldn't even consider getting close to such a man.
'Nobody knows tomorrow' - Akrobeto to Efia Odo over 'no broke man' comment
Famous Kumawood actor, Akrobeto, has given advice to Efia Odo regarding a comment she made about the type of man she wants to be with.
Recommended articles
Akrobeto, during his Real News program on UTV, shared some wisdom with Efia Odo. He reminded her that the future is unpredictable, using the phrase "Nobody knows tomorrow." He explained that someone who might not appear wealthy now could experience a positive change in their life within a few years.
Akrobeto used Efia Odo's own journey as an example. He pointed out that she wasn't well-known before, but with time, people got to know her. Similarly, he believes that a man who seems financially struggling today might achieve success in the future.
Drawing from his own life, Akrobeto disclosed that he faced a similar situation. His girlfriend left him for a richer footballer in the past. However, he has gained recognition and fame over time.
In simple terms, Akrobeto advised Efia Odo that she shouldn't judge someone's future based solely on their current financial situation. He shared his own experiences to show that things can change unexpectedly, and it's important to keep an open mind about people's potential for success.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh