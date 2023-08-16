'Nobody knows tomorrow' - Akrobeto to Efia Odo over 'no broke man' comment

Akrobeto, during his Real News program on UTV, shared some wisdom with Efia Odo. He reminded her that the future is unpredictable, using the phrase "Nobody knows tomorrow." He explained that someone who might not appear wealthy now could experience a positive change in their life within a few years.

Akrobeto used Efia Odo's own journey as an example. He pointed out that she wasn't well-known before, but with time, people got to know her. Similarly, he believes that a man who seems financially struggling today might achieve success in the future.

Drawing from his own life, Akrobeto disclosed that he faced a similar situation. His girlfriend left him for a richer footballer in the past. However, he has gained recognition and fame over time.

