NPP has banned me from appearing on GBC after I criticised the gov't - KKD

KKD adds that he is convinced that the GTV management and producers were used by the government to make the decision.

Chastising the people who supported his ban, he said "when they were in opposition, they cheered when some people like me criticised other governments, but now that the time has come to do the same, they are after me".

Speaking in an interview on Onua TV, he said: "when you needed people to speak against the government, you talked about integrity, but when we started speaking, when you were stealing, you instructed them not to allow KKD to appear on GTV anymore".

In the interview hosted by Captain Smart, KKD emphasised that GTV is a state-owned television station, hence, such a decision was unnecessary, describing it as amusing.