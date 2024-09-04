Obaapa Christy rebukes death curse from ex-husband, cites God's intervention

In response, Obaapa Christy has firmly denied the accusations and curses, calling them lies. She described these comments as part of a demonic plot against her.

Pastor Love and Obaapa Christy Pulse Ghana

“I declare that I am safe and protected by the blood of Jesus,” Obaapa Christy said. “God has placed me in Christ and surrounded me with divine protection that cannot be broken. No demon, no devil, no evil force can curse me. Your lies will have no power over me, ever.”

She added, “I am free from curses because Jesus Christ took on the curse for me so that I might be blessed by God forever. I do not live in fear of the devil, and I am confident that He who is within me is greater than anyone in the world. False accusations cannot harm a blessed child of God. May God guide you in all your ways.”

Obaapa Christy also addressed those who believe her ex-husband’s accusations, stating that their belief does not change the truth. “People are free to believe these lies and accusations if they wish. That is their choice and their life,” she said.

Pastor Love and Obaapa Christy's marriage and divorce

Pastor Love Kweku Hammond and gospel singer Obaapa Christy, formerly Christiana Love, married in 2003 and had three children together. Their marriage, which seemed strong through personal and professional collaborations, began unravelling in the late 2000s.

The couple’s divorce, finalised in 2011, was highly publicised and marked by severe allegations from both sides. Pastor Love accused Obaapa Christy of infidelity while she countered with claims of physical and emotional abuse.

The fallout from their divorce was tumultuous, involving court cases and media battles. Pastor Love claimed to have written many of Obaapa Christy’s hit songs, but she dismissed these claims, leading to ongoing disputes even after their separation.