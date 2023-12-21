ADVERTISEMENT
'Poverty made me look very ugly; money made me strong and beautiful' – Delay brags

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Media Personality and business mogul, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, recently opened up about her remarkable journey from adversity to prosperity.

Delay revealed how she was called unattractive because she was too broke to afford certain basic things in her life.

According to Delay, back in the day, she had a lot of financial constraints and could not even afford body lotion.

Delay, host of The Delay Show, recounted the challenges she encountered early on, sharing how not meeting certain beauty standards once threatened to hamper her aspirations.

She said she faced harsh criticisms from those who deemed her not beautiful enough to be on television.

Reflecting on her early struggles, Delay revealed the financial constraints that cast shadows on her dreams.

According to her, even affording basic necessities like body lotion during that period proved to be a big challenge. Delay mentioned that she was proud of herself and how far she had come.

She noted that she was famous because of her hard work and the sacrifices she made.

Dorcas Agambila

