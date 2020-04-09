Ghana is no different from the other countries that are on some sort of lockdown to achieve this goal. With the increase of confirmed cases, the government of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo restricted movements in some parts of the country to halt the spread of coronavirus.

As more people are encouraged to stay home and away from social gatherings, boredom could set in. Most people have turned to social media to have cheerful conversations and boost their mental health.

In a bid to educate people, encourage them and also entertain them, Pulse Ghana introduced a host of content formats to get the audience informed. Among them are some social media games and trivia with one of them, the Quarantine House Game, going viral with some funny comments.

In a set for 4 each, some Ghanaian celebrities have been placed in a Quarantine House with fans asked to choose which house they will prefer to join amidst the lockdown, and this has sparked a wildfire engagement that has caught some celebrities themselves, sharing their thoughts about the house.

See what some of them and fans have to say and don’t forget to tell us which house you’ll prefer to be in.