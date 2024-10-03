Reggie Rockstone reveals secrets to a peaceful marriage amid fame's pressures

The "Hiplife Grandpapa" credited his marital success to his wife’s lack of interest in gossip and social media. According to him, this approach has brought a great deal of peace into their lives.
Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone has shared insights into the challenges and strategies of maintaining a healthy marriage while navigating the pressures of fame.
"I am blessed, usually it is the pressure of what people say, my wife, she's not social media savvy. You only know my wife through my page," he stated.
He further elaborated, saying: "Another reason… is because my wife does not do kokonsa (gossip). My wife is notoriously known for 'Who told you? How do you know?' That's my wife. And it works. That's a philosophy that I wish that I had adopted way earlier because it brings a lot of peace."
During an interview with Patricia Rockson Hammond on GhanaWeb TV's 'Moans and Cuddles', Reggie Rockstone explained that despite his wife’s disinterest in social media, he often shares snippets of their life together through videos on his page.
"I think my wife is a very interesting human being. So I'm almost like a whole producer. I want people to see what I see and, you know, her opinions… Every morning on our way to work here, I set up my camera, and we just have a conversation."
He added: "I film it, and people just be like, 'Yeah, I never thought about it. I never did that.' So it's become like a mini reality show, but only so real. And I post it on my page. But if you realise, it doesn't go beyond that."