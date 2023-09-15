You want to judge me? - Divorced Reggie Zippy asks critics who bash him over new lover

Reggie Zippy took to social media to post two separate pictures featuring himself and his new lover. In one of the images, the lady's arms were wrapped around Reggie's neck, as he grabbed her buttocks.

The rapper, who is no stranger to public scrutiny, responded to the public backlash by calling on fans and followers not to rush to judgment defending his actions and urging those criticizing him to consider his perspective.

In a post shared on his Instagram handle to reply critics, Reggie Zippy started with a rhetorical question, "You want to judge me?

ADVERTISEMENT

"That’s alright but wait until you try to contact your own children you’ve raised for 15 years and more lands you in police custody and any future attempts to contact them whether directly or indirectly could lead to your arrest and imprisonment.

“I am an innocent good father on bail without any criminal charges, do you know how that feels? Let it sink in and stop judging people you know nothing about on social media. I dare you to walk a mile in my shoes and let me know how you get on.

“My heart is pure, my mind is strong, my spirit is unbearable and God has always been on my side so I fear no man or evil plot against me.”

Reggie Zippy’s ex-wife, Edith Ward, filed for the divorce based on infidelity, lies, alcohol, and financial abuse among others.

She expressed that for the past two to three years, Reggie had been involved in an extramarital affair with a certain white lady.