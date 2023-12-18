'Shut up I beg' - Samini blasts Shatta Wale after he mocked #PlayGhana advocates

Briefly after the Creative Arts Agency, the leaders of #PlayGhana campaign led by Ms Gyankromah Akufo-Addo held a press conference to clear all misconceptions surrounding the campaign, Shatta Wale took to his official X (Twitter) page, to question the intentions and feasibility of the campaign. In his post, he asked why the advocates want to ban foreign music.

“How can you say you deh ban foreign music. Eeiiiiiii… We know how to Ban papa. Small time dem go ban Foos for kantamanto,” Shatta Wale’s post on X read.

Another post on X read; "I just woke up to tell you ,you can’t fight foreign music .Their 10% music will over-shadow the whole Ghana. Country with so much jealousy when it’s not them on the frontline. You see how poverty deh worry your artiste with nonesense suggestion .It’s poverty my guy."

Responding to Shatta Wale, Samini questioned if it's wrong for creatives to appeal for more local content on their airwaves.

According to him, Shatta Wale is only hurt because #PlayGhana was not his suggestion.

"Bro Lol. Ghana has become a spotlight over the last few years and this is not ending anytime soon. What’s wrong with creatives appealing for more local content on our airwaves? Who does this hurt? So if it’s not your suggestion then it’s nonsense eeh lol. Shut up I beg” Shatta Wale’s post on X read.

As part of efforts to promote and amplify the rich sounds of Ghanaian music, the Creative Arts Agency has encouraged music producers and Disc Jockeys (DJs) to prioritise and play local music during the festive season.