Serwaa Amihere finally speaks on alleged arrest; says 'It didn’t affect me'

The confusion began on 14th October 2024, when some blogs shared a screenshot depicting Serwaa in what appeared to be a police custody scenario. The image led many to believe that she had been arrested, prompting a flurry of reactions on social media.

However, it was soon revealed that the picture was from a music video shoot for gospel artist Piesie Esther, not a real-life arrest. The Ghana Police Service later issued a statement clarifying the situation.

Speaking for the first time about the incident in an interview with GhOne TV, Serwaa shared her thoughts on the viral misunderstanding with humour and grace. “Honestly, I didn’t know I was that important,” she quipped, reflecting on the social media frenzy that followed the false reports.

Despite the initial backlash and confusion, Serwaa remained unfazed, explaining that she wasn’t troubled by the rumours because she knew the truth behind the picture. "I wasn’t worried at all," she said, adding that Piesie Esther had reached out to her out of concern. However, Serwaa reassured everyone that everything was fine, saying, "It was just a video. Don’t worry about it."

Reflecting on the impact of the incident, Serwaa shrugged off the rumours, saying, “It didn’t affect me at all. I knew what was happening, and it wasn’t a big deal to me.” She also expressed amusement at how quickly the story had escalated, opting to stay quiet until everything was resolved.