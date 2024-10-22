ADVERTISEMENT
Serwaa Amihere finally speaks on alleged arrest; says 'It didn’t affect me'

Selorm Tali

Media personality Serwaa Amihere has finally addressed the viral rumours surrounding her supposed arrest, which caused a stir on social media earlier this month.

Serwaa Amihere
The TV news anchor became the subject of widespread speculation after a picture of her, seemingly in handcuffs and escorted by police officers, was posted online.

The confusion began on 14th October 2024, when some blogs shared a screenshot depicting Serwaa in what appeared to be a police custody scenario. The image led many to believe that she had been arrested, prompting a flurry of reactions on social media.

However, it was soon revealed that the picture was from a music video shoot for gospel artist Piesie Esther, not a real-life arrest. The Ghana Police Service later issued a statement clarifying the situation.

Speaking for the first time about the incident in an interview with GhOne TV, Serwaa shared her thoughts on the viral misunderstanding with humour and grace. “Honestly, I didn’t know I was that important,” she quipped, reflecting on the social media frenzy that followed the false reports.

Despite the initial backlash and confusion, Serwaa remained unfazed, explaining that she wasn’t troubled by the rumours because she knew the truth behind the picture. "I wasn’t worried at all," she said, adding that Piesie Esther had reached out to her out of concern. However, Serwaa reassured everyone that everything was fine, saying, "It was just a video. Don’t worry about it."

Reflecting on the impact of the incident, Serwaa shrugged off the rumours, saying, “It didn’t affect me at all. I knew what was happening, and it wasn’t a big deal to me.” She also expressed amusement at how quickly the story had escalated, opting to stay quiet until everything was resolved.

Both Serwaa and Piesie Esther, who was also involved in the music video, have since treated the situation lightly, are aware of the context, and are not letting the incident affect them.

