Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

Today, both Shatta Wale and Medikal were granted bail in their respective cases by an Accra Circuit Court. The dancehall act is to re-appear in court on 9th November for his adjourned case to be heard.

The 'Omo Ada' rapper is also to reappear in court on November 9, 2021. The musicians who are friends after going through the bail process to be released from the Ankaful Prison headed over to a beach for a 'spiritual cleansing' bath.

Some people hold the belief that after anyone comes out from prison, they must have a sea bath to wash away any bad omen before they are incorporated into society.