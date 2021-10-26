The two musicians were granted bail today in separate cases. Shatta Wale was on remand for publication of false news for staging report that he was shot. Medikal joined him later at the Ankaful Prison after he was arrested for brandishing a gun on social media.
Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)
Shatta Wale and Medikal have reunited.
Today, both Shatta Wale and Medikal were granted bail in their respective cases by an Accra Circuit Court. The dancehall act is to re-appear in court on 9th November for his adjourned case to be heard.
The 'Omo Ada' rapper is also to reappear in court on November 9, 2021. The musicians who are friends after going through the bail process to be released from the Ankaful Prison headed over to a beach for a 'spiritual cleansing' bath.
Some people hold the belief that after anyone comes out from prison, they must have a sea bath to wash away any bad omen before they are incorporated into society.
Shatta Wale and Medikal accordingly did this at a beach in the company of their close friends and family. Watch the video below of how it went down.
