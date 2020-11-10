The Ghanaian dancehall artiste has disclosed the only way he will endorse a political party is if they are able to agree to his terms because he is so expensive. Shatta Wale speaking on his comments he shared a few weeks ago that no political party should his brand for campaign.

In a Facebook post shared three months ago, Shatta wrote "moving forward, no one should use my picture or my brand on any political campaign or platforms. Myself and my loyal fans will support and cooperate with any person who Ghanaians elect as their president".

Screenshot of Shatta Wale's post warning political parties not to use his songs to campaign

However, during an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the father of three said he doesn't remember what he said. Going to speak about if he may endorse any political party, he said: “ if they want to convince me to do it, they have to come to my terms”.

However, Shatta Wale explains that he is too expensive for any political party and it is also apart not part of his plans to endorse any political party.

“Political parties are not my type of thing…I am so expensive for a political party; they can’t pay me….if they want to approach me; it’s going to be a very difficult thing. If they want to convince me, to do it they have to come to my terms but it’s not my thing," he said in the video below.

These comments from the dancehall act are coming after he lambasted Samini for making a u-turn to do a campaign song for Nana Addo and NPP even though he (Samini) spoke against it years back.

In a 2016 Joy News interview, Simini when asked about celebrities endorsing political parties, could be heard saying that "Personally my take is that I don't think it's too healthy to do that as a people's person because you represent the masses and you have various political parties affiliations listening to you music at the same time without any political intentions so you appeal to a broader audience at ago"

He added that " so when you take sides in a serious issue like this concerning serious decision making for the country's welfare and you take sides and just maybe you happen to offend a huge fan by that move, it goes a long way to affect your career going forward".

With reference to these Samini's comments in 2016 before the release of his 'Kpoyaka' song that saw him singing about the incumbent President's achievements, Shatta Wale said: "supporters of Samini and Ghanaians should not trust Samini again for making a sudden U-turn on political party endorsement".