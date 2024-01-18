The 'Weather' singer revealed that she no longer trusts men due to the painful betrayal she endured when her long-time boyfriend married another woman while they were still together.
Sista Afia says 'fear men, broken heart sent me to the psychiatric hospital'
Falling in love is undeniably a challenging experience, and Sista Afia has candidly shared her anguish over being a victim of love scam.
Sista Afia recounted the distressing ordeal, expressing how she was blindsided by love and unable to see the signs of her boyfriend's impending marriage.
The unexpected betrayal left her heartbroken, leading to significant mental stress. The emotional toll was so severe that she ended up being admitted to a psychiatric hospital, struggling to overcome the pain.
She shared, "I didn’t know he was getting married. I was blinded by love, so I couldn’t see the signs. When I found out he had gotten married, I was heartbroken. And it took me a long time to get over it. I was even admitted at the psychiatric hospital because of how broken I was. It will take me a while to trust men again."
Sista Afia, born Francisca Gawugah, entered the music scene in 2015 with her debut track 'Kro Kro No,' featuring Bisa Kdei.
However, she gained widespread attention with the release of 'Jeje,' a collaboration with dancehall artist Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry. Her notable achievements include nominations for VGMA Best Highlife Song of the Year (2019) and winning the 3Music Awards Female Woman of the Year in 2020.
