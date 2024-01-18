Sista Afia says 'fear men, broken heart sent me to the psychiatric hospital'

Sista Afia recounted the distressing ordeal, expressing how she was blindsided by love and unable to see the signs of her boyfriend's impending marriage.

The unexpected betrayal left her heartbroken, leading to significant mental stress. The emotional toll was so severe that she ended up being admitted to a psychiatric hospital, struggling to overcome the pain.

She shared, "I didn’t know he was getting married. I was blinded by love, so I couldn’t see the signs. When I found out he had gotten married, I was heartbroken. And it took me a long time to get over it. I was even admitted at the psychiatric hospital because of how broken I was. It will take me a while to trust men again."

Sista Afia, born Francisca Gawugah, entered the music scene in 2015 with her debut track 'Kro Kro No,' featuring Bisa Kdei.