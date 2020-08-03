Ever since the freestyle was leaked before the Ghanaian dancehall act released it as a song, social media users have been going over the track which has birthed the 'Putuu Challenge' and the singer's daughter has been infected with the craze too.

Whilst it has been a struggle for others to sing out the the gibberish lyrics of the song which has become a monster hit, Stonebwoy's daughter appears to have found her way around it.

Her father shared a video of her at home singing the song. He captioned the hilarious yet adorable video, " Information Reaching The BhimNation Government: We Have All Tested Positive for #PutuuVirus As A Nation And We Need serious #Prayers .. CJ do All".

See his post below.