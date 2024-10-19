Stonebwoy’s ‘jejereje’ has gone to sleep after one week - Blakk Rasta

This statement follows an interview he had on Joy Prime TV with Roselyn Felli, where he expressed his view that artistes today prioritise trends over creating impactful music, using Stonebwoy’s ‘Jejereje’ as an example.
Reggae musician and radio presenter Blakk Rasta has revealed that Stonebwoy’s hit song ‘Jejereje’ has lost popularity just one week after its release.
“With no disrespect, love, I mean Stonebwoy is my brother, I love him. He knows I love him. ‘Jejereje’ came out. We were all banging to it. I was in Nkroful when it came out. I said 'wow', this is a great song. I loved the song. After one week, 'Jejereje' has gone to sleep,” he remarked.
Blakk Rasta also referenced reggae legend Lucky Dube as a standard. According to the dub poet, the late Lucky Dube prioritised the message in his music and the impact it would have on people over following trends, yet his songs still became hits.
“I remember Lucky Dube once said he never went into the studio to make hits. He went into the studio to speak into the microphone and if the songs come out and they become hits because people resonate with the message, then it’s a different thing.”
Blakk Rasta is best known for his song "Barack Obama," sung in honour of the first African-American U.S. President. He was then honoured at a special dinner with President Obama on July 11, 2010.