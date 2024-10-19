Stonebwoy’s ‘jejereje’ has gone to sleep after one week - Blakk Rasta

“With no disrespect, love, I mean Stonebwoy is my brother, I love him. He knows I love him. ‘Jejereje’ came out. We were all banging to it. I was in Nkroful when it came out. I said 'wow', this is a great song. I loved the song. After one week, 'Jejereje' has gone to sleep,” he remarked.

Pulse Ghana

Blakk Rasta also referenced reggae legend Lucky Dube as a standard. According to the dub poet, the late Lucky Dube prioritised the message in his music and the impact it would have on people over following trends, yet his songs still became hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember Lucky Dube once said he never went into the studio to make hits. He went into the studio to speak into the microphone and if the songs come out and they become hits because people resonate with the message, then it’s a different thing.”