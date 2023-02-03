Stop all the frivolous rap and focus on singing - Hammer advises Kwame Yogot

“When rapper Kwame Yogot sent me this song a few weeks ago to review, I was so surprised to find out the entire chorus was sung by him, including the backing vocals and all.

“I immediately asked him to get rid of all the frivolous rap that so often waters down his songs and replace it with singing verses instead,

“Cos honestly the rap took away from the sincerity of the song and its conviction. I’m so glad he listened,” he wrote.

“Never too late to rediscover yourself. KWAME YOGOT is officially a singer henceforth ”

Record Producer, Hammer advises Kwame Yogot Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Hip Life artiste Kwame Yogot has said rap music is not paying.

He complained, “We’ve rapped for a long time but it has not given us anything. We blend it with singing and other things.”

The ‘Biibi Besi’ hitmaker continued, “We’ll, however, still rap but we’ll also make it [a] commercial [sound]. We’ll mix in a lot of things.”

The Ghanaian emerging Hiplife artiste t made an outstanding entry in the Ghanaian music scene,and has since sustaining his pace and progressively rising up.

He is well-known for his humorous and accessible rap style. ‘The Rap Comedian,’ as he is frequently referred to.