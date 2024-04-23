I would rather look for money overseas than to chase fame in Ghana - Teephlow

Teephlow, in a video, stated that he is overseas to accumulate wealth rather than chasing fame in Ghana. He expressed that money was better than having fame and no money.

The musician added that one of the worst positions one can be in is to be famous and broke. Teephlow who was nominated for Rapper Of The Year in 2023 went on to urge fellow artistes not to sacrifice their long-term financial well-being for fame.

According to him, he did not want to grow old and be soliciting funds from Ghanaians, advising his colleagues not to allow that to happen to them

Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, who performs under the stage name Teephlow, is a Ghanaian award-winning hip hop recording artist.