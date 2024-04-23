ADVERTISEMENT
I would rather look for money overseas than to chase fame in Ghana - Teephlow

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Teephlow recently addressed speculations surrounding his music career, particularly regarding his time spent residing in the US.

Teephlow
Teephlow

The musician, who has been residing in the US, responded to comments from his fellow Ghanaians who claimed that he had fallen off and had lost his relevancy.

Teephlow, in a video, stated that he is overseas to accumulate wealth rather than chasing fame in Ghana. He expressed that money was better than having fame and no money.

Teephlow
Teephlow

The musician added that one of the worst positions one can be in is to be famous and broke. Teephlow who was nominated for Rapper Of The Year in 2023 went on to urge fellow artistes not to sacrifice their long-term financial well-being for fame.

According to him, he did not want to grow old and be soliciting funds from Ghanaians, advising his colleagues not to allow that to happen to them

Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, who performs under the stage name Teephlow, is a Ghanaian award-winning hip hop recording artist.

He was first noted at the maiden edition of the 2012 "Next Big Thing in GH Hip Hop" Talent Hunt Show. He released his debut single, The Warning, in 2014.

Dorcas Agambila

