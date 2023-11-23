ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

There is no way the ‘butterfly’ can knock out NPP - Diana Asamoah jabs Alan Kyerematen

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has expressed confidence that Alan Kyerematen's newly formed Movement for Change will not pose a threat to the success of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah

According to her, Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the NPP and the creation of his political movement will not adversely affect the party's chances in the upcoming elections.

Recommended articles

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana

Diana Asamoah, speaking in an interview with TV3, emphasized that the NPP will continue to thrive as a party despite the departure of certain individuals to pursue their independent political agenda.

She dismissed the notion that Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, symbolized by a butterfly, could defeat the NPP in the electoral battle.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana

In response to the host's question about prominent figures leaving the NPP, Diana Asamoah drew a parallel with the biblical narrative, noting that even Jesus faced a reduction in followers during his ministry. She expressed confidence that, like Jesus, the NPP would remain steadfast and emerge victorious.

Alan Kyerematen recently resigned from the New Patriotic Party to establish the Movement for Change, intending to run as a presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to be the NPP's flagbearer in the upcoming elections.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Kay

Blogger Sammy Kay arrested for publishing sexually explicit images

Diana Asamoah

I wasn't slaying because my pastors said wigs, makeup were demonic - Diana Asamoah

Adam Cortez and Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4Reall replaces her lawyer Adam Cortez for Eleanor Fast ahead of her trial

Efya

Don’t sell your soul to the devil – Efya advises musicians against using black magic