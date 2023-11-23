According to her, Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the NPP and the creation of his political movement will not adversely affect the party's chances in the upcoming elections.
There is no way the ‘butterfly’ can knock out NPP - Diana Asamoah jabs Alan Kyerematen
Renowned gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has expressed confidence that Alan Kyerematen's newly formed Movement for Change will not pose a threat to the success of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.
Diana Asamoah, speaking in an interview with TV3, emphasized that the NPP will continue to thrive as a party despite the departure of certain individuals to pursue their independent political agenda.
She dismissed the notion that Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, symbolized by a butterfly, could defeat the NPP in the electoral battle.
In response to the host's question about prominent figures leaving the NPP, Diana Asamoah drew a parallel with the biblical narrative, noting that even Jesus faced a reduction in followers during his ministry. She expressed confidence that, like Jesus, the NPP would remain steadfast and emerge victorious.
Alan Kyerematen recently resigned from the New Patriotic Party to establish the Movement for Change, intending to run as a presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to be the NPP's flagbearer in the upcoming elections.
