There is no way the ‘butterfly’ can knock out NPP - Diana Asamoah jabs Alan Kyerematen

Pulse Ghana

Diana Asamoah, speaking in an interview with TV3, emphasized that the NPP will continue to thrive as a party despite the departure of certain individuals to pursue their independent political agenda.

She dismissed the notion that Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, symbolized by a butterfly, could defeat the NPP in the electoral battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

In response to the host's question about prominent figures leaving the NPP, Diana Asamoah drew a parallel with the biblical narrative, noting that even Jesus faced a reduction in followers during his ministry. She expressed confidence that, like Jesus, the NPP would remain steadfast and emerge victorious.