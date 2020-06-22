Toke Makinwa has penned down an open letter to women advising them not to give up on their dreams.

In the letter, the media personality revealed that she got her dream home at the age of 35.

According to her, every woman can achieve any dream or goal they so desire no matter the time it takes.

The media personality made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, June 22, 2020.

"I am super proud of all the women out there steady building. I bought my dream home at 35 (Not my first property) while there are certainly no age cap, seeing young ladies doing it in their 20s is such an inspiration, I love you all, keep doing you," she wrote.

''No pressure!!!! Everyone's goal/timing is different, 20s, 30s, 40s, or even 50s. Be hella proud of yourself. Be proud of those things you think are little, be proud of your journey, celebrate you."

She went on to advise women who are married to wealthy men to become independent and be able to handle their bills and fend for themselves.