Of this group, 7.85 percent of tourists from the US, UK, Nigeria, and domestic sources rated Ghana as very expensive, with an additional 36.13 percent deeming it expensive. Conversely, 15 percent stated that Ghana is less expensive, while 18 percent disagreed with the notion of it being expensive.
Tourists rate Ghana as a very expensive destination
According to the 2023 Ghana Tourism report, nearly 44 percent of both local and international tourists have labeled Ghana as an expensive destination, in contrast to those who consider it affordable.
The report highlights that Ghana's tourism sector faces challenges due to the numerous taxes and levies imposed on patrons. With approximately 20 taxes and levies in place, including NHIL, VAT, GETfund, and COVID-19 levy, among others, the country has become relatively costly compared to similar destinations in the region.
Despite being ranked as the most visited country in West Africa by Tripadvisor, Ghana's tour packages and hotel rates remain significantly high.
Accommodation expenses, which consume nearly 80 percent of tourists' budgets, are notably expensive, especially in non-star rated facilities.
The Ghana Hotels Association has raised concerns about the high-cost structure involved in setting hotel rates, attributing it largely to the multitude of taxes and levies. These levies impact pricing mechanisms across the hospitality industry.
However, Ghana aims to bolster tourist arrivals to around two million international tourists in 2024, compared to the 1.1 million recorded in the previous year. In 2023, international tourist arrivals increased by 25 percent, with US nationals constituting the largest group, followed by Ghanaians residing abroad, the UK, Nigeria, Germany, and South Africa.
Despite challenges, the Ghana Tourism Authority maintains that the country remains an attractive destination, with over 37 international airlines operating through Kotoka International Airport and unique tourism offerings such as forts and castles.
However, stakeholders expressed concerns about the consistent perception of Ghana as an expensive destination and its potential impact on tourism growth.
