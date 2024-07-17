Trump fan Gets $700 tattoo of 'iconic fist' photo from assassination attempt

Tim Lease, the tattoo artist based in Orlando, Florida, was taken aback by the unusual request. The 41-year-old artist, who has inked the client before, took on the challenge and completed the intricate tattoo in three hours.

“This client I have tattooed before walked into the tattoo shop moments after the shooting,” Tim recounted in a report by dailymail.co.uk. “I had recently started an America-themed sleeve on him. A few short hours later, I had it finished and posted it online.”

Tim, who describes himself as a “well-educated conspiracy theorist” and claims no personal involvement in the political process, explained that he created the tattoo purely for its historical pop culture significance. “I just love tattooing a lot; I've been an artist my entire life, music and fine art. So it has been interesting to have an experience like this,” he said.

The tattoo, which Tim shared on Instagram, quickly garnered over 900 likes and numerous comments, sparking a mix of praise, criticism, and everything in between.

Another Trump super-fan, identified only as Dan, who has tattoed the photo too, shared his emotional reaction to the assassination attempt with The Daily Beast. Dan revealed that he was on X (formerly Twitter) when the incident occurred and described the moment as “gut-wrenching.”

“As an American, it was gut-wrenching,” Dan said. “It was like, I just hope he’s okay, you know, pray for him. But when he put that fist in the air, that was it. That’s history.”

Dan explained that the decision to get the tattoo wasn’t immediate but rather a result of deep reflection on the symbolism of Trump's defiant gesture.

“I saw the photo, and it wasn’t immediately ‘all right, let’s go get a tattoo.’ I thought about it, and the way it hit home with me – a representation of his arm in the air with the blood on his face, hollering at the people to fight because they are trying to take away our freedoms,” he said. “I felt like it was huge for him to come out of that and survive,” he said.