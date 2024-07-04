Wayoosi shuns NPP for NDC over NAPO, cites 'betrayal' reasons

In an interview with Zionfelix, Wayoosi expressed his disappointment, noting that NAPO's interactions with him diminished after he had offered steadfast support. The actor described feeling disregarded by NAPO's actions, leading to his disinterest in the NPP.

"I got to know NPP through NAPO, and he needed my assistance for his MP campaign. He handed me a list of delegates who might oppose him, and I reached out to each one to persuade them to vote for us," he said.

He continued that "Since he was elected MP, our conversations haven't lasted more than 30 seconds. Nearly every time I called, he was occupied with a meeting. I realised that he no longer needed my help after achieving his goal. This realisation caused me to lose interest in the party," Wayoosi stated in Twi.