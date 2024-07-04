Wayoosi shuns NPP for NDC over NAPO, cites 'betrayal' reasons

Wayoosi shared that during NAPO's campaign for the Member of Parliament (MP) seat for the Manhyia South constituency, he provided significant support to the minister but felt unacknowledged for his efforts. He detailed his proactive role in contacting delegates to secure votes for NAPO, contributing to the minister's successful election.
Kumawood actor Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has revealed the reasons behind his departure from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), attributing his decision to his experiences with the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO.
Recommended articles
In an interview with Zionfelix, Wayoosi expressed his disappointment, noting that NAPO's interactions with him diminished after he had offered steadfast support. The actor described feeling disregarded by NAPO's actions, leading to his disinterest in the NPP.
"I got to know NPP through NAPO, and he needed my assistance for his MP campaign. He handed me a list of delegates who might oppose him, and I reached out to each one to persuade them to vote for us," he said.
He continued that "Since he was elected MP, our conversations haven't lasted more than 30 seconds. Nearly every time I called, he was occupied with a meeting. I realised that he no longer needed my help after achieving his goal. This realisation caused me to lose interest in the party," Wayoosi stated in Twi.
Wayoosi has since shifted his support to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama. His comments came amidst speculations that Dr Bawumia might choose NAPO as the NPP's running mate for the upcoming 2024 elections.