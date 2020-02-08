This was because Ghanaians woke up to reports that Ebony Reigns has passed on through a gory accident, which occurred on the Sunyani-Kumasi road, whilst the 20-year-old budding singer was returning from a trip to visit her mother in the Brong Ahafo region.

With today being the second year commemoration of her, Ghanaians, including Wendy Shay, have been paying tribute to the late “Poison” singer who was a signed act on Bullet’s Rufftown Records music label.

Wendy, who is now the lead act on the music label, in her tribute, promised to do everything possible to keep Ebony’s legacy remembered all the time. Posting a photo of the late singer, who was known and severely criticized for her risqué and free-spirited 90’s bad girl lifestyle, Wendy wrote: “Bony thank you for inspiring me to be who I am today”.

The vehicle conveying Ebony Reigns, mangled up after colliding into a VIP Bus

She continued that “Ur legacy still lives on and I will do everything possible for it to be remembered wherever I go Rest in Power Bon”. See her post below.