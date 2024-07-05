Hajia4Reall, born Mona Faiz Montrage, was sentenced to one year and one day in a U.S. prison for her involvement in the fraudulent scheme. Reports reveal that Allison, who fathered Hajia4Reall’s child, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the scam.

During court proceedings, Hajia4Reall detailed how she was introduced to internet fraud by Allison, whom she met and fell in love with in 2015 in the United States. She recounted how he manipulated her into participating in the scam, exploiting her trust and affection.

According to the prosecution, Allison had a history of fraudulent activities and was already on probation after a previous arrest by the U.S. government. He reportedly leveraged his relationship with Hajia4Reall to involve her in his schemes, convincing her to allow funds to be deposited into her accounts and then transferred on his behalf due to supposed legal constraints on his accounts.

Hajia4Reall's legal team highlighted her cooperation with authorities and her commitment to repaying the victims as key factors in her relatively lenient sentence. Despite this, the socialite expressed deep regret for her actions and their impact on her life and career.

Hajia 4Reall Pulse Ghana

"I was deceived and manipulated by someone I trusted. I deeply regret my involvement and the pain it has caused," Hajia4Reall stated during her sentencing.

"At a point in our relationship, he would ask me to allow him to receive some funds through my accounts and later ask me to withdraw it. Sometimes, he would ask me to transfer it to a business partner in Ghana on a few occasions," Mona explained in her statement.

Mona admitted that despite knowing the wrongful nature of these activities, she continued to assist Luvman out of fear for her safety and that of her daughter. She regretted her involvement, stating, "What I did was against the values that I came to America with and that I told myself I would live by."

Luvman Allison remains at large, though reports suggest he is in Ghana. The father of Hajia 4Reall's daughter has been keeping a very low profile, so you won't see his photos anywhere.

Pulse Ghana

However, he is known among peers as one of Shatta Wale's sponsors. Luvman has reportedly pumped resources into his career, allowing him to collaborate with Hajia 4Reall to support her music career.