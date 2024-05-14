Worrying video of legendary Kwadee performing sparks heartbreaking concerns

The look was nothing worth a Ghanaian legend, hence, his fans and concerned social media users have been pouring out their heartbreak and disappointment over how things have gone south for the talented musician revered years ago.

"Oh No ! God have mercy . So heartbreaking Chale . One of our best storytellers. I pray this ain’t truly him," Ghanaian rapper Trigmatic said after seeing the post below. Rapper Opanka added that "Hmm this is heartbreaking, I pray he gets all the necessary help and heal. Life is unpredictable."

The Ghanaian rapper, considered one of the Hip Life legends, has been battling with mental health for some years now. Reports attributed his mental illness to alcoholism and drug abuse, accordingly, he has been sent to a rehabilitation home a few times.

However, all seems to have proven futile. In 2020, colleague rapper, Lord Kenya who has repented to become Evangelist Kenye, visited Kwadee at a private rehabilitation centre in the Ashanti region and assured that measures are in place for his smooth recovery.

It's now unclear how Kwadee has fallen off from his sanity again. It's also not surprising because he has openly admitted that he can never quit smoking again.

During an interview with Bola Ray in 2018, the artiste was challenged to stop smoking marijuana. However, Kwadee responded saying it would be extremely difficult for him to quit smoking.

He further suggested that he would be found smoking another substance even if he stopped smoking weed. “Even if I smoke I don’t pass it over to someone here or there. I will go off weed for one week but you will see me on another tree,” Kwadee said.

Jerry Anaabaa, widely recognized by his stage name Okomfour Kwaadee, hails from Navrongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana. He started his educational path at Martyrs of Uganda Preparatory School in Kumasi, later moving on to Navrongo Senior Secondary School.

Okomfour Kwaadee made a notable entry into the music scene with his debut album titled 'Kwaadee,' which featured a track by the same name. This album not only showcased his distinctive talent but also introduced a fresh perspective to hiplife music in Ghana.

He skillfully integrated traditional lyrics and narratives, reminiscent of the Ghanaian storytelling tradition "anansesem," with contemporary rhymes. This innovative blend captivated audiences of all ages, providing entertainment and imparting valuable life lessons and advice.

His debut album achieved commercial success and included popular songs like "Kwaadee/Aboro ne Bayie" and "Ataa Adwoa," quickly establishing him as a significant figure in the music industry.