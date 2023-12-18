Despite the recent launch of the #PlayGhana initiative by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Creative Arts Agency, and industry stakeholders, Shatta Wale expressed skepticism about the campaign's effectiveness.
You can’t fight foreign music – Shatta Wale to #PlayGhana advocates
Renowned Ghanaian dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has taken a sarcastic stance on the #PlayGhana campaign, which advocates for the promotion and prioritization of Ghanaian music over international tunes.
In a tweet on Sunday, December 17, 2023, he stated that creatives cannot combat the dominance of foreign music in the country. Shatta Wale believes that even 10% of foreign music will overshadow the entire Ghanaian music scene.
Furthermore, Shatta Wale attributed the slow progress of the music industry to internal conflicts among Ghanaian musicians, citing jealousy as a significant hindrance. He asserted, "A country with so much jealousy when it’s not them in the frontline."
As part of efforts to promote and amplify the rich sounds of Ghanaian music, the Creative Arts Agency has encouraged music producers and Disc Jockeys (DJs) to prioritise and play local music during the festive season.
