You can’t fight foreign music – Shatta Wale to #PlayGhana advocates

In a tweet on Sunday, December 17, 2023, he stated that creatives cannot combat the dominance of foreign music in the country. Shatta Wale believes that even 10% of foreign music will overshadow the entire Ghanaian music scene.

Furthermore, Shatta Wale attributed the slow progress of the music industry to internal conflicts among Ghanaian musicians, citing jealousy as a significant hindrance. He asserted, "A country with so much jealousy when it’s not them in the frontline."