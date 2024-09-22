Pulse Influencer Summit unites, inspires influencers at futuristic conference in Accra

The first edition of the Pulse Influencer Summit, a demure one in this context, saw around 180 attendees, surpassing the expected 70 participants. The event commenced at 9:00 AM with a hangout and content creation session at the Silicon House Production premises.

Some attendees interacted and created content for the Content Clash Challenge, introduced by Pulse Ghana. The overwhelming turnout was a pleasant surprise, reflecting the high level of anticipation and interest in the event.

At this event, sponsored by Flora Tissue, Ghandour Cosmetics, Sahara Solace, Top Choco, and GWO Sevo, reputable stakeholders openly engaged with content creators and influencers on diverse topics that power the influencing world.

“Every face represented here embodies the future of storytelling, the power of creativity, and the promise of digital evolution. Whether you are an influencer, a marketing executive, a brand strategist, or an expert in the digital world, one thing unites us all, and that’s the power of storytelling,” said Collete Ameashi, Pulse Ghana MD, addressing the audience at the summit.

Special guests, the 'All Of Us' cast, led by Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa, not only graced the summit with their presence, charisma, and style but also offered insights into their influencing journey by sharing life hacks behind their success.

“If you know you will not use a brand, don't advertise it to your audience,” Enioluwa Adeoluwa advised while sharing tips on how to build trust as an influencer.

The summit, hosted by Mahalia Bamford, featured sessions with various moderators and panellists. These included influencers such as Kaly Jay, Chef Abbys, Made In Ghana, and Stanley Quaye, who shared their experiences and challenges as digital influencers.

Adetutu Laditan, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Google, addressed attendees virtually on generating digital currency from content creation and distribution.

Other speakers included Miriam Adjei-Otchwemah, Regional Brand Manager at Nestlé Central and West Africa; Efua Segua Ankoma, Media Strategist at MTN Ghana; Wilma Amoo-Osae, Brand Manager at Guinness Ghana; and Nana Konamah Boateng, wellness content creator and founder of Pure Persona.

Speaking on the significance of the Pulse Influencer Summit, Pulse Ghana’s Director of Content, Kelvin Boahen, stated, “The Pulse Influencer Summit is a thought leadership event aimed at dissecting modern-day marketing, commonly known as influencer marketing. It’s a platform that brings together brands, influencers, platform representatives, and creative strategists to explain how all these elements work, as we prepare for the upcoming Pulse Influencer Awards in October.”

The summit with its sessions moderated by Ivy Mintah, Olele Salvador and Gideon Nicholas Day, did not miss a moment to pamper the audience with not lap lunch but food for the soul as well as talented music acts Kiki Celine and twin group Lali X Lola mounted the stage to wow patrons with their unique talent.

Not only did Loretta Agyemang take home a bag of goodies from the sponsors as the winner of the Content Clash Challenge for the content created at the summit, but attendees also left with revitalised and insightful minds, transformed by the Visual Revolution and the Power of Creative Storytelling.