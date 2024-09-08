Ghanaian hairstylist sets Guinness World Record for most heads of hair locked in 8hours

This remarkable achievement has earned her a prestigious recognition on the Guinness World Records website and has brought acclaim to Ghana's beauty industry, showcasing her exceptional talent and commitment.

Chelsea-Abigail, founder of Yoga Locks, shared her excitement and pride on social media, expressing her hope to inspire others to pursue their passions and strive for excellence.

She officially celebrated her achievement at an event in Accra on September 7, 2024. With a career spanning over six years in hair locking, Chelsea-Abigail aimed to challenge misconceptions surrounding dreadlocks and promote inclusivity through her record-breaking attempt.

Ghanaian activist sets new world record for most trees hugged

In a related feat, Abubakar Tahiru, a 29-year-old Ghanaian forestry student, also achieved a remarkable Guinness World Record for hugging the most trees in one hour. On 26 April 2024, Abubakar embraced an astonishing 1,123 trees, averaging nearly 19 trees per minute, during his record attempt at Tuskegee National Forest in Alabama, USA.

Growing up in a farming community in Tepa, Ghana, Abubakar developed a profound passion for nature and conservation from a young age. After completing his undergraduate degree in forestry at one of Ghana's top universities, he relocated to Alabama to pursue a master's degree in forestry at Auburn University.

The record attempt required Abubakar to move swiftly between trees, ensuring each hug met the required standards without causing any damage. Despite the physical exertion and the additional challenge of fasting during Ramadan, which prevented him from drinking water, Abubakar successfully completed the attempt without any breaks.

Reflecting on his achievement, Abubakar expressed his joy and the significance of the record. "Achieving this world record feels incredibly rewarding. It's a meaningful gesture to highlight the crucial role of trees in our ecosystem and the urgency of environmental conservation," he said.