Ghanaian man risks it all to take on highest crate challenge in Ghana (WATCTH)

A Ghanaian man has taken the crate challenge all the way up.

The challenge, named the Milk Crate Challenge, has been the latest trending activity on social media. It simply involves people trying to walk step by step on crates parked on each other to form a pyramid.

The challenge is believed to have started from the U.S on August 1st 2021 after a Chicago resident posted videos to Facebook of two men walking on milk crates. The two videos show the two falling whilst trying on the crates step by step.

Washingtonpost.com reports that about two weeks later, "the videos were shared by two people in Columbus, Ohio, and went viral after a video of people failing the challenge was posted to TikTok, where it received more than 5 million views in one day".

The viral post triggered daredevils to be taking on the risky challenge that may cause injuries if it goes wrong. Others have been able to complete their walk on the crates and it's daring more people to try it whilst many keep falling.

Others have mastered the act, hence, have tried to do other creative things whilst taking the challenge with their friends or people around who cheer them on.

In the viral below, a man started the challenge whilst rolling a weed and got a lighter to lit it when he completed it successfully.

The Milk Crate Challenge has gone global and some Ghanaians are trying it. In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, a Ghanaian man took it to a higher level. The man yet to be identified has decided to take trip on a very high arranged crates.

Watch the video below to see how it went down.

