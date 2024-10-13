I have a movie on galamsey yet to be premiered - Dr. Likee

This follows the excessive negative impacts illegal mining is having on the country's water bodies and forest reserves, which has made most rivers unsafe for human consumption. This has led to some organisations, such as The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG), going on strike to demand that the government immediately ban all illegal mining activities in the country. The most recent action was Catholic Churches in Accra protesting against galamsey on Friday, October 11.
Popular Ghanaian comic actor Dr. Likee, also known as Akabenezer, has disclosed that he has a movie about illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, that is yet to be released.
Speaking on The Bonah Show, Dr. Likee revealed that he has numerous contents on galamsey, but the climax of it will be released next month. This will help talk about the adverse impacts of illegal mining activities.
"I have a whole lot of contents on galamsey. I even have a movie on it which will be released next month," he said.
The award-winning comic actor also clarified that the movie is not politically motivated, but rather aims to discuss the negative impacts of galamsey on the environment and the need to prohibit it as soon as possible.
"The movie is not about politics but it advises us to stop galamsey. Because all our water bodies have deteriorated. If I come abroad, I see how water bodies are preserved, but for us, it keeps deteriorating."
Illegal mining has become a menace with exacerbating impact on water bodies and the forests. Whilst there the calls on the government to ban the activity across the country increase, the government has seemed to not have taken a swift action as more organisations and individuals join to pressure the government.