I have a movie on galamsey yet to be premiered - Dr. Likee

Speaking on The Bonah Show, Dr. Likee revealed that he has numerous contents on galamsey, but the climax of it will be released next month. This will help talk about the adverse impacts of illegal mining activities.

"I have a whole lot of contents on galamsey. I even have a movie on it which will be released next month," he said.

The award-winning comic actor also clarified that the movie is not politically motivated, but rather aims to discuss the negative impacts of galamsey on the environment and the need to prohibit it as soon as possible.

"The movie is not about politics but it advises us to stop galamsey. Because all our water bodies have deteriorated. If I come abroad, I see how water bodies are preserved, but for us, it keeps deteriorating."