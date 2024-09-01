I was buried spiritually - Kweku Darlignton explains sickness, musical hiatus

“I was down, I think last year, for a whole year. It was so bad for me. I had people… friends that turned into enemies. They tried to do me stuff. It went far to Juju and all that stuff. You weren’t hearing of me at the time. I couldn’t go out," he stated.

He mentioned that he visited several hospitals and herbalists for treatment until he joined his Christian fellowship in Atwea Mountains and received divine intervention. The “Sika Aba Fie” hitmaker shared that during this period, he struggled to create music.

Kweku Darlington stated that the spiritual ordeal not only took a toll on his physical well-being but also drained him musically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwaku Darlington bounces back with a new single

Despite the challenges, he expressed gratitude for overcoming the difficult period and revealed his new single track, “S3 wo mpena dada no angyae wo a”.