He opined that the incumbent government has served its term and has nothing more to offer Ghanaians hence it is due time for the party to make way for change
I will renounce my pastorship if the NPP wins the 2024 elections - Prophet Kumchacha
Founder and leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has strongly stated that he will renounce his pastorship should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) claim power come the 2024 general elections
He believes the two major political parties are different but of the same coin and Ghanaians should bid them both goodbye suggesting that the people need to experience a new form of leadership for transformation to occur.
In a discussion on UTV Showbiz Night, he expressed that the candidate elected for the NPP, Dr. Bawumia is weak in capacity hence he is unfit to cling to power in 2024
"Come the 2024 general election, should the NPP cling power I will renounce my pastorship. I liked Ken Agyapong's contest because Dr. Bawumia is a weak candidate and unfit to lead. As an independent candidate as well as GUM is the only source of hope for the people"
"The people have experienced the leadership of both the NDC and NPP and are two sides of the same coin, It is time to bid them goodbye for the people to experience a new dimension of leadership and transformation"
"Hon. Ken Agyapong has fought a good fight and has established his presence as a force, but for Bawumia come 2024 will retire"
