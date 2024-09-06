Movement TV faces backlash over provocative demonstration of sex styles on TV

In the now widely circulated footage, a woman with a voluptuous figure is seen demonstrating a position by sitting on a man and simulating movements on the studio couch.

The same man later illustrated another position with a different guest, showcasing how it can be performed from behind.

The show's aim, according to the guests, is to offer couples exciting alternatives to conventional sexual styles to improve intimacy. However, the explicit nature of the content has triggered a significant backlash online.

Many viewers have criticised the show, accusing TV stations of lowering their standards by promoting such late-night adult content.

The controversy has led to calls for stricter regulations on adult programming, with some arguing that such shows are inappropriate for mainstream television. "Ghana ankasa the societal values and everything has collapsed all in the name of “anibue” an X user said.

Another added that "Ghana TV stations has fallen off indeed but I like what I'm saying though . I beg send me the full video .... They pay them 300cedis and the lady in yellow dress was wet even before the guy held her waist."

However, others like @therealahchale, hold a different opinion as the X user argued that "What time did they telecast the program? Every education is education. Some need it others don't. I think you can complain about the time they show the program."

