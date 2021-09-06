In a video clip currently making the rounds, the couple blamed Boma's early eviction on how he treated co-housemate Queen.

“Boma didn't judge her well, he f**ked up, she would've been good for him,” Saga said.

“Bad/Good for him [Boma], he is a f**king idiot. Thinking he wants to fool the girl” Nini replied.

Watch the video:

Recall Boma exited the show alongside Tega, Michael and Peace in BBNaija's first ever king size eviction.

The housemate emerged in the bottom six list with less than one percent (0.81%) of the fan votes.

Pulse Nigeria

Going by Twitter reaction, the housemate had earned the scorn of viewers for getting intimate with married housemate Tega. Both housemates trended for days after getting a little too intimate for the comfort of viewers.

It appears that Boma's fallout with fan-favourite Angel also got him more negative reaction from the viewers.