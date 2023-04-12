MTN issues apology to subscribers after cancelling Data Zone bundle

After the cries and outrage from disappointed subscribers over the past few days, the Telecommunication Network has confirmed that the offer has been suspended.

"Scancom PLC (MT Ghana) has announced a suspension of its MT Data Zone bundle effective April 05, 2023. We apologize to our cherished customers for limiting our communications on this matter to service activation channels only. This media release is to provide more information on the issue," the statement said.

Detailing the reason for the cancellation, the company said "the suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MT Ghana in June 2020, not to be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

"We are currently engaging and collaborating with the Regulator, as we seek alignment on a revised Data Zone bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible. We will notify you in due course of further developments.

Data Zone bundle is an innovation by MT Ghana that gives customers a 1-day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase. Subscription is through the Short Code 135.

MT Ghana would like to reassure its customers that it would continue to roll out innovative and affordable products and services for the benefit of its cherished customers."

MTN finally confirms cancelling Zone bundle; issues apology to subscribers Pulse Ghana

The statement comes after Kevin Taylor called out the Telco giant for abruptly cancelling the offer.

Kevin Taylor descends on MTN over abrupt cancellation of zone bundle Pulse Ghana

"MTN Ghana CEO Selorm Adadevoh Your Ghanaian customers of Zone bundle need to be treated with respect and not like fools.

If you have an internet offer you are turning off for whatever reason, you don’t do that abruptly, you serve notice and give reasons why the offer is being taken off because you have a contract with your customers.

Will Mtn be Mtn if users decide to ditch the network provider for another one? Do not in your thinking believe Mtn cannot collapse in Ghana if the users decide to revolt against some of these useless unilateral decisions your outfit takes.