5 things you didn't know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)


5 things you didn't know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)

Here are 5 things we learnt about Ghana’s newest favourite freestyle performer, Supa.

Supa (Ghana 2Pac)

Supa (Ghana 2Pac)

Do you remember when Two Thoozin and Rashida Black Beauty took over the internet with viral videos?

Their era is over, to be honest, because there’s a new guy around. His name is Supa aka Ghana 2Pac.

The viral sensation who has been trending on social media for weeks after a huge endorsement from BET Award-winner, Sarkodie, is enjoying his new-found fame.

He was on Pulse TV Friday, September 14, where he made a few revelations about his background and his path to the limelight.

RELATED STORY: Supa talks growing up, music, favourite artistes, and more

Here are 5 things we learnt about Ghana’s newest favourite freestyle performer, Supa.

1. His real name and age

Supa is legally known as Seth Koranteng. Supa and Ghana 2Pac are his showbiz names. He is 30 years old.

2. Place of birth

He was born in Aburi in the Akuapim South Municipal District of the Eastern Region. He only moved to Nima at the age of 5.

Supa (Ghana 2Pac) play

Supa (Ghana 2Pac)

READ MORE: “You are an illiterate”-Supa lashes out at Patapaa

3. He’s a hustler

Supa told Pulse.com.gh that he belongs to the streets. He said he used to sell second-hand clothes at Kantamanto market in Accra among other jobs.

4. A professional musician

He said he’s been underground for a long time. In fact, his beef with Gariba started when he approached him for a feature but never worked.

5. He has favourite musicians

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, R2Bees, Rudebwoy Ranking and Gariba are his favourite Ghanaian artistes.

