Showing you how we care about your life, pulse.com.gh is sharing with you a selection of the most romantic Afrobeats songs to make your Valentine's Day celebrations unforgettable.
Afrobeats Love: These 20 songs will make your Valentine's Day more perfect
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to set the mood for love than with a carefully curated Afrobeats playlist?
Recommended articles
Love is in the air, and these tracks are sure to amplify the romantic vibes. Whether you're planning a cozy dinner at home or a night out with your special someone, our playlist has got you covered.
- "All Over" - Tiwa Savage Tiwa Savage's soulful voice and catchy beats make "All Over" a perfect starting point for your romantic journey.
- "Johnny" - Yemi Alade Yemi Alade's "Johnny" tells a story of love and longing, making it a timeless choice for your playlist.
- "Love You Baby" - Banky W Banky W's smooth vocals in "Love You Baby" will make your heart skip a beat.
- "Joromi" - Simi Simi's "Joromi" is a declaration of affection that's hard to resist.
- "Assurance" - Davido Davido's "Assurance" is the ultimate love anthem, filled with promises of commitment.
- "African Queen" - 2Baba 2Baba's classic "African Queen" is a testament to timeless love and devotion.
- "Orente" - Adekunle Gold Adekunle Gold's "Orente" is a sweet melody that will serenade your heart.
- "Brown Skin Girl" - Beyoncé ft. Wizkid Beyoncé and Wizkid's collaboration, "Brown Skin Girl," celebrates the beauty of love in all its shades.
- "Duro" - Tekno Tekno's "Duro" is an upbeat track that will keep you both dancing and smiling.
- "Aduke" - Tjan Tjan's "Aduke" is a heartfelt song that will make your loved one feel truly special.
- "Tene" - Larry Gaaga ft. Flavour Larry Gaaga and Flavour's "Tene" is a captivating tune that oozes romance.
- "Soco" - Starboy ft. Wizkid, Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli Starboy's "Soco" is a high-energy track that's perfect for dancing the night away.
- "Malo" - Tiwa Savage ft. Wizkid Tiwa Savage and Wizkid's "Malo" is a sensuous love song that will make sparks fly.
- "Ada Ada" - Flavour Flavour's "Ada Ada" is an enchanting ode to traditional romance.
- "Fever" - Wizkid Wizkid's "Fever" is an intoxicating track that will ignite passion.
- "Kedike" - Chidinma Chidinma's "Kedike" is a sweet melody that encapsulates the joy of love.
- "Love Nwantiti" - CKay ft. Joeboy, Kuami Eugene CKay, Joeboy, and Kuami Eugene's collaboration in "Love Nwantiti" is pure musical magic.
- "Gobe" - Davido Davido's "Gobe" is a groovy tune that will keep you both moving to the beat.
- "African Beauty" - Diamond Platnumz ft. Omarion Diamond Platnumz and Omarion's "African Beauty" celebrates the allure of African love.
- "Oyi" - 2Baba ft. HI-Idibia 2Baba's "Oyi" is a soul-stirring song that emphasizes the depth of love.
With these heartfelt and enchanting Afrobeats tracks, your Valentine's Day is sure to be a memorable and romantic affair. So, whether you're sharing a candlelit dinner or simply cuddling on the couch, let the music set the stage for a love-filled celebration.
Load these songs on your streaming platforms, press play, feel the love, and make this Valentine's Day an unforgettable one with Pulse.com.gh's curated Afrobeats playlist.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh