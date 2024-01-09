ADVERTISEMENT
Blacko addresses Illuminati rumours; says 'they want me to die' in new single

Selorm Tali

Black Sherif is a year older and in marking his birthday, he has opened up about his life and career so far in a new single.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The reigning VGMA Artsite of The Year released the track titled 'January 9' today as part of his birthday celebration. In the song, Black Sherif addressed rumours of him joining the Illuminati.

The Ghanaian artiste was born on January 9th 2002, making this his 22nd birthday. Due to arts that have been displayed on stages Black Sherif performed at, it was speculated that he joined the infamous one-eye dark world group known as Illuminati.

Reacting to these rumours Blacko via the opening lyrics of his birthday song said "It's not my time to leave, but they want me to die, they don't want me alive, yeah, they want me to go. Trying to survive through the evil eyes. They don't wanna leave me alone, Tryna get me to believe I don't deserve my life".

"I used to be shocked but these days I don't, It's been a couple years so I don't be surprised, I'm not a, baby anymore Whole lotta superstitions about the guy," he continued.

"Said I'm working with the devil and I've been doing a whole, Whole lotta sacrifices and tings at my shows, But I say nada 'cause heaven knows Yese easy on,Black Sherif emphasized in the song.

Listen to 'January 9' below and share your thoughts with us.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

