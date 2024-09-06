Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'

In a recent video posted on social media on September 5, 2024, Davido was spotted in the streets of Paris where he was introduced to a fan who described himself as a Prince from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In response, Davido describes himself as the "King of Nigeria" before granting the Prince's request for a picture.

In the video, Davido also revealed that he was booked for a show in Saudi Arabia later in the year.

Davido's title as the "King of Nigeria" is the latest in his list of monikers that includes "OBO (Omo Baba Olowo)" meaning son of the wealthy man, which is his first alias that marked his era-defining 2012 hit single 'Dami Duro'.

Davido is also fondly called "Baddest" and "001" which is a testament to his superstar status and declaration as Afrobeats' number 1 citizen.

2024 has gotten off to a positive start for Davido who earned three nominations at the 66th Grammys.

Davido recently sparked Grammy conversations after he announced the new single 'Joy,' a collaboration with 5X Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo which was released on August 30 just before the submission deadline for the 67th Grammys.

