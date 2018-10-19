Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


E.L unveils cover artwork, tracklist for “BVR” mixtape

“BVR” comes with 15 tracks featuring young talents: Regie Roy, Jean Feier, Nana Grenade, Kev, Stargo, Bryan The Mensah, Akan, DopeNation, LJ, Gbrumot and Nigerian rap star Falz.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
E.L - BVR cover artwork play

E.L - BVR cover artwork

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

V.O Nation record label frontman E.L has finally unveiled the official cover artwork and tracklist for his highly anticipated “BVR” mixtape.

The artwork features throwback photos of the multiple award-winning record producer and rapper.

The main cover artwork features a photo of the young Lomi while the tracklist cover artwork features what seems to be a photo of him in his teens or early 20s.

“BVR” comes with 15 tracks featuring young talents: Regie Roy, Jean Feier, Nana Grenade, Kev, Stargo, Bryan The Mensah, Akan, DopeNation, LJ, Gbrumot and Nigerian rap star Falz.

E.L joined the production desk with Slimbo, Jaymera, Rogie Roy, Bodi, Nabeyin, Kid Mvgic and others.

He has released two songs off the mixtape: “Thinking” and  “The Interview”.

The mixtape is expected to be launched with a concert but the date hasn’t been confirmed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Rapper 4ties brings nostalgia in latest "Babylon Beware" (LISTEN) Rapper 4ties brings nostalgia in latest "Babylon Beware" (LISTEN)
WATCH: Kuami Eugene & Davido outdoor "Meji Meji" WATCH: Kuami Eugene & Davido outdoor "Meji Meji"
‘You are here to stay’ Francis Doku tips singer, OV as strong contender on MTN Hitmaker 7 ‘You are here to stay’ Francis Doku tips singer, OV as strong contender on MTN Hitmaker 7
Junior Us finally drops "Everyday We Lit" featuring Ahkan (LISTEN) Junior Us finally drops "Everyday We Lit" featuring Ahkan (LISTEN)
Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy are not creative - Kwame Nkrumah Tikese Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy are not creative - Kwame Nkrumah Tikese
Photo: AJ Nelson unveils “Africa Rise” album cover Photo: AJ Nelson unveils “Africa Rise” album cover

Recommended Videos

4ties - Babylon Beware 4ties - Babylon Beware
Kuami Eugene x Davido - Meji Meji (Official Video) Kuami Eugene x Davido - Meji Meji (Official Video)
Junior Us - Everyday We Lit feat. Ahkan (Prod. by Eben Beatz) Junior Us - Everyday We Lit feat. Ahkan (Prod. by Eben Beatz)



Top Articles

1 Pulse Review: Shatta Wale’s Reign; revamped sounds, duplicated lyrical...bullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 Wendy Shay reenacts sexual affair with Bullet in new music videobullet
4 VIDEO: Tone down on beefing and promote your album - Shatta...bullet
5 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance...bullet
6 US-based Ghanaian singer Junior US blows $350k on new music videobullet
7 Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy are not creative - Kwame Nkrumah Tikesebullet
8 New Music Edem - Fokoloyor (Prod by B2)bullet
9 LISTEN Sarkodie shreds Shatta Wale; calls him fool and...bullet
10 Pulse Power List Powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018bullet

Top Videos

1 R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..bullet
2 Wendy Shay - The Boy Is Mine feat. Enobullet
3 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Music Video: Shatta Wale - Mind Made Upbullet
5 Music Video Patience Nyarko - Obi Nyanime feat. Bro Sammybullet
6 Junior US - Everyday We Lit (Behind The Scene)bullet
7 Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paulbullet
8 Music Video KODA - Hosannabullet
9 Kwaw Kese calls out Shatta Wale for recording...bullet
10 Kuami Eugene x Davido - Meji Meji (Official Video)bullet

Music

Edem targets 20,000 fans with Edemfest 2018
Edem targets 20,000 fans with Edemfest 2018
Budding new artiste, Kweiks, has announced an impending mini concert experience for his hot new debut EP, "Drunk Texts & Confessions" (DTC).
Kweiks to hold first ever headline show - "the DTC Experience" in December
Edem, KiDi, Donzy, others billed for ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert
Edem, KiDi, Donzy, others billed for ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert
R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..
R2Bees drop “Boys Kasa” music video ahead of “SITE 15” album
X
Advertisement