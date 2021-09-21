“Honestly in London, you don’t hear Ghanaian songs on the radio like Capital Xtra or BBC playing songs by an artiste from Ghana,” he said during a phone interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.
'Ghanaian songs are not played on London radio stations unlike Nigerian songs' - Flowking Stone
Flowking Stone is being hit with a shock that Ghanaians songs do not make it to the airwaves in London.
According to the Ghanaian rapper who has relocated to the U.K for some months now, he has noticed that the London radio stations however play Nigerian songs often.
“But I do hear a lot of Nigerian songs being played on mainstream radio stations with the likes of Mr Eazi but honestly I don’t hear Ghanaian songs being played,” he noted.
Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye, he emphasized that “it’s rare to hear Ghanaian songs on the radio in London and I have been here for some months now but no song of ours is been played on mainstream radio stations”.
