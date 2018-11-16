How Sister Derby’s heartbreak got her the biggest song since 'Uncle Obama'

news

This post is not for the faintly hearted. There will be shades. There will be facts. So, obviously, this post cannot be without rumours. But it’s all good.

If you can’t handle it, please K)tet3 because this ain’t the place for you.

Sister Deborah is a Ghanaian musician who sings from the heart, literally. She has a song titled ‘Borla’. Yeah, you heard right, B-O-R-L-A!

However, Deborah Owusu-Bonsu’s (her real and very nice name) Wikipedia page introduces her as a Ghanaian television presenter, model and academic of Akan origin. No mention of her music career in the intro and rightly so.

The old student of Wesley Girls’ High School despite doing music at her will had a big breakthrough in 2012 when he made a song titled ‘Uncle Obama’ referring to former US president Barack Obama. The went far getting recognition from CNN, a United States of America television network.

READ MORE: Fella Makafui and Medikal share passionate kiss in bed

Since then, Sister Derby has struggled; in terms of music let’s be clear. Because for her modelling career, it’s been awesome. The Master Degree holder in Book/Journal Publishing broke the Internet (No! Not through publishing. She shared nudes) during the time so it’s actually been awesome.

Her love life, that has also been great until now. Or so people on the Internet were made to believe.

Look, there’s this other semi-talented young man on the Ghana music scene doing rap music. His name is Medikal.

Medikal and Sister Derby were a thing. Scratch that. That was more than a thing. The two made the airwaves with their music and relationship talks taking the nation by storm.

This duo actually made the saying ‘nege nege po’ (negative multiplied by negative equals positive) true during their time together. Two not so talented musicians made one of the biggest hits in recent times. Forget everything, ‘Too Risky’ was a jam.

One Kalyppo, two biscuits. Lamoa!

Two years down the line, mentioning Sister Debora and Medikal in one sentence has become too risky.

Relationships do end. And people do get hurt. But Ghana’s Sotuom Jay Z and Beyonce have taken it up a notch. Like, it’s that messy.

Fella Makafui, a Ghanaian ‘actresspreneur’ turned out to be the oxygen to fuel Sister Derby and Medikal’s heated relationship.

Makafui is not your regular calm one. Having portrayed a character loved by many in the Ghanaian TV series YOLO, Fella has grown her fame to claim more.

READ ALSO: Checkout these throwback photos of Fella Makafui and Sister Deborah

The actress and entrepreneur in street terms opened something up to Medikal that has made him go crazy. He actually did mention it in a rap, ‘Abooowa!’... nvm.

But that’s not the discussion for today.

Obviously, having invested years in the relationship, Sister Deborah will be pained that Fella Makafui is taking over and in such a manner. Lol. Don’t expect her to accept it but that is a fact.

And since some of the best songs in history were written as a result of heartbreaks, Deborah Vanessa took a page. Talk about Adele, Sam Smith, Beyonce and now Sister Deborah, heartbreaks do inspire great songs.

‘Kakalika Love’ talks about how a partner should not lie or hide stuff in a relationship. The partly diss track combines catchy words and a nice hook to make it an easy song to sing along.

Sister Deborah seeing how her song was becoming an anthem for the very unsecured in relationships quickly created a challenge, a way the Internet babies of the world have accepted as a key measure to relevance.

Medikal has tried to do what Sister Derby has achieved with the breakup and keeps failing woefully. The rapper has a freestyle which made hit for the first three hours of its release. He keeps hyping his new girl in almost every rap he has done since the breakup became evident.

People have ways of dealing with breakups. Some go off the radar. Others promise not to love again. Many go on a social media rant (hello Efia Odo).

For Sister Derby, here’s how a heartbreak gave the ‘Ghanaian musician’ her biggest hit since Uncle Obama.