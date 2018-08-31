Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’

news

The name Joe Mettle has become synonymous with good Ghanaian gospel music in the industry.

On August 30, 2018, Joe Mettle released a new single titled ‘My Everything’.

As at the time of writing this review, the music video which was posted on YouTube on August 29, 2018, had close to seventy thousand (70,000) views. It was also the second on trending on the video channel.

A danceable tune

The song which has an afro beat sound makes it a danceable tune. The opening rhythm of the song immediately tells anybody listening that this is a song to dance to.

Considering the lyrics of the song, most gospel artiste will sing it in a worship style. Gospel songs saying ‘thank you’ are usually not the ones you can dance to.

Languages Used (English and Twi)

The lyric of the song is in English and Twi. This makes it easy for most people to understand and sing along. Those who do not understand Twi but are good with the English language still get to sing and dance with meaning. The same applies to those who may not understand English but can make meaning of the Twi language.

The style of mixing a local language with English in songs has become one of the signatures of Joe Mettle.

Easy to learn and sing along

The lyric for the song is not too many and makes for easy learning. A replay for about 5 times will have you singing along. As time goes on the words will just stick effortlessly.

Relatable to every Christian

The lyric is very relatable. Every Christian can relate to this song. God is believed to be everything to every Christian. Anybody who believes in God can relate to words like Jireh (Provider) Nissi (banner) Rapha (healer). Every Christian will testify that at different points in their lives God has been one of these to him/her.

The music video

The video which was directed by Wildrey is fused with contemporary African dance moves including ‘gwara gwara’.

The video did not depict a particular storyline like most gospel videos do. It just showed people from different countries, of various professions at varying points in their lives admitting God is their everything in all circumstances.

Dance to the song, watch the video but also allow it minister to you.