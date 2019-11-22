The lyrics of the songs have sent signals to fans that the estranged Bhim Nation affiliate, who was Stonebwoy’s protégé before their controversial split, could be firing shots to the dancehall act.

Translating some excerpts of the lyrics from Twi, Kelvyn sings that “my enemies have now been disgraced, they’ve done it all and no shy” In the singer’s first lines of the song, he did a bit reggae singing “wey tin wey man no see before … social media too fake”

Kelvyn Boy after his departure Stonebwoy’s record label, have openly traded shade with his onetime mentor on social, therefore, with this notion fans believe the jabs in the new song are also directed to Stonebwoy.

What also makes the notion believable to music lovers is M.anifest’s verse on the song, where he rapped about the biblical allusion of the “stone” that the builders reject will become the cornerstone. Listen to the song below and tell us what you think.