King Paluta remains untouchable as fans go after KOKA for trashing his voice

“His voice is not that great; he needs a voice coach for his singing. His voice fluctuates in the song. The voice he uses to sing is useless. Singing requires a format. He has to sing in a key. He sings off-key all the time and there’s so much repetition,” KOKA remarked.

Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu aka KOKA Pulse Ghana

Despite his harsh criticism, KOKA acknowledged King Paluta’s potential and talent. He praised the quality of his songs and production, suggesting that King Paluta could excel with proper training.

“He has good songs, and the production quality is excellent. He himself is good. I think he is blessed with talent. He needs to look at artists like Castro, Kofi Kinaata, Amerado, and Sarkodie for inspiration and learning,” KOKA added.

KOKA advised King Paluta to seek the help of a voice coach to improve his craft. “All he needs is a voice coach to train him in his breathing and singing on key. And trust me, he will go far as an artist,” he stated.

The comments from KOKA didn't sit well with fans of the 'Aseda' singer, who decided to drag him online. An X user posted an excerpt of KOKA's comments and said, "This is an Agenda to take him off......they’ve said it, and they’ve started hmmm."

"He deliberately rubbish his songs and insults @KingPalutaMusic and then turned around to give him advice? Why some Ghanaians behave like this?" another X user wrote with @realakwasi adding that "Person do music over 15 years he no see top. Lords grace he come get 1 .. 2 hits.. omo leave am make he eat on am."

King Paluta, also known as Thomas Adjei Wireko, is a Ghanaian rapper and singer who began his music career in the early 2000s. His songs often inspire youth to succeed, and his track ‘Sika Aba Fie’ has gained notable popularity.