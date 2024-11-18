ADVERTISEMENT
Madina MP Xavier Sosu turns singer, releases new song months before elections

Dorcas Agambila

Lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, recently shared a heartfelt post on his X page, announcing his upcoming single, Race for Grace.

Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu
Performing under the artist name “Son of Grace” (SOG), Sosu opened up about his inspiring journey from a life on the streets, where he pushed trucks and carried loads at Malam Atta Market, to becoming a lawyer and eventually an elected official.

Recommended articles

Francis Xavier Sosu
In his post, Sosu shared, “If God can change my story, then God can change your story too.” Reflecting on the remarkable transformation he has experienced, he described his success as “the work of extraordinary grace.” For Sosu, this single, his first in 24 years, carries a powerful message: “There is GRACE for the RACE,” and he hopes it will inspire others and bring glory to God.

Francis Xavier Sosu
However, reactions to Sosu’s recent actions and his single have been mixed. Some praised him for connecting with his roots and using his story to uplift others, admiring his humility and applauding his willingness to remind people that struggles can be overcome.

Others, though, were sceptical, viewing his recent appearance at Madina Market, where he was seen pushing a truck, as a potential election tactic. “Things people do because of votes,” one critic commented, questioning his motives.

