Madina MP Xavier Sosu turns singer, releases new song months before elections

In his post, Sosu shared, “If God can change my story, then God can change your story too.” Reflecting on the remarkable transformation he has experienced, he described his success as “the work of extraordinary grace.” For Sosu, this single, his first in 24 years, carries a powerful message: “There is GRACE for the RACE,” and he hopes it will inspire others and bring glory to God.

However, reactions to Sosu’s recent actions and his single have been mixed. Some praised him for connecting with his roots and using his story to uplift others, admiring his humility and applauding his willingness to remind people that struggles can be overcome.

Others, though, were sceptical, viewing his recent appearance at Madina Market, where he was seen pushing a truck, as a potential election tactic. “Things people do because of votes,” one critic commented, questioning his motives.

Madina MP Xavier Sosu questions Supreme Court ruling on Afenyo-Markin vs Bagbin case

Legal practitioner and Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, has expressed concerns regarding the Supreme Court’s decision in the Afenyo-Markin vs Bagbin case.

