Mona4reall wins uncovered artiste of year at Ghana Music Awards UK 2021; Full list of winners

The programme featured performances from artistes such as Mzbel, Akwaboah, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Darlington, Diana Hamilton, Danso Abiam, Diana Hamilton, Flowking Stone, among others.

Diana Hamilton won the overall Artiste of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year awards.

Akwaboah took home the Highlife Artiste of the Year and Highlife Song of the Year awards.

Below is the full list of winners;

UK-Based Gospel Song of the Year – ‘Adansedie’ – Minister Kofi Nyarko

UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – Reggie N Bollie

Uncovered Artiste of the Year – Mona 4Reall

UK-Based Highlife Song of the Year – ‘Bisa Nyame’ – Davidson Band

UK-Based Worship Song of the Year – ‘Cornerstone’ – Ruth Appiagyei

Songwriter of the Year – Fameye

Best Video of the Year -‘Miracle’ – Wilmina ft. Minister Igwe

Gospel Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Gospel Song of the Year -‘Adom’ – Diana Hamilton

Highlife Song of the Year – ‘Posti Me’ – Akwaboah

Hiplife Song of the Year – ‘No Dulling’ – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

Hip Hop Song of the Year – ‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – ‘1Don’ – Shatta Wale

Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – Mr Drew

Highlife Artiste of the Year – Akwaboah

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year -Medikal

Male Vocalist of the Year – KiDi

Female Vocalist of the Year – Cina Soul

Best Group of the Year – Keche

Best Collaboration of the Year – ‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee

Best Rapper – Medikal

African Artiste of the Year – Diamond Platinumz

Most Popular Song of the Year -‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi

New Artist of the Year – Mr. Drew

Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton

UK-Based Best DJ of the Year – P Montana

UK-Based Uncovered Act – Ras Amankwa

UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – ‘Gentle O’ – Ghetto BoyUK-Based Artist of the Year – Reggie N Bollie

UK-Based Best Mainstream Act of the Year – Headie One

UK-Based Gospel Artist of the Year – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah

UK-Based Best Collaboration of the Year – ‘Who Deserves The Crown’ – Nana Amankwah Tiah ft. Great Ampong

Producer of the Year – Mix Master Garzy

Ghanaian Traditional/ Cultural Act – Wiyaala

Instrumentalist of the Year – Shadrack Yawson

Alternative Song of the Year -‘The Sun God’ – Wiyaala

Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year – Shatta Movement – Shatta Wale