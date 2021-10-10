The event which saw hundreds of artistes globally was held at Royal Regency in London on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Mona4reall wins uncovered artiste of year at Ghana Music Awards UK 2021; Full list of winners
Mona4reall, one of Ghana's fastest rising artistes, wins the uncovered artiste at this year's Ghana Music Awards UK.
The programme featured performances from artistes such as Mzbel, Akwaboah, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Darlington, Diana Hamilton, Danso Abiam, Diana Hamilton, Flowking Stone, among others.
Diana Hamilton won the overall Artiste of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year awards.
Akwaboah took home the Highlife Artiste of the Year and Highlife Song of the Year awards.
Below is the full list of winners;
UK-Based Gospel Song of the Year – ‘Adansedie’ – Minister Kofi Nyarko
UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – Reggie N Bollie
Uncovered Artiste of the Year – Mona 4Reall
UK-Based Highlife Song of the Year – ‘Bisa Nyame’ – Davidson Band
UK-Based Worship Song of the Year – ‘Cornerstone’ – Ruth Appiagyei
Songwriter of the Year – Fameye
Best Video of the Year -‘Miracle’ – Wilmina ft. Minister Igwe
Gospel Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Gospel Song of the Year -‘Adom’ – Diana Hamilton
Highlife Song of the Year – ‘Posti Me’ – Akwaboah
Hiplife Song of the Year – ‘No Dulling’ – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
Hip Hop Song of the Year – ‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – ‘1Don’ – Shatta Wale
Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – Mr Drew
Highlife Artiste of the Year – Akwaboah
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy
Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year -Medikal
Male Vocalist of the Year – KiDi
Female Vocalist of the Year – Cina Soul
Best Group of the Year – Keche
Best Collaboration of the Year – ‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee
Best Rapper – Medikal
African Artiste of the Year – Diamond Platinumz
Most Popular Song of the Year -‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi
New Artist of the Year – Mr. Drew
Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton
UK-Based Best DJ of the Year – P Montana
UK-Based Uncovered Act – Ras Amankwa
UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – ‘Gentle O’ – Ghetto BoyUK-Based Artist of the Year – Reggie N Bollie
UK-Based Best Mainstream Act of the Year – Headie One
UK-Based Gospel Artist of the Year – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah
UK-Based Best Collaboration of the Year – ‘Who Deserves The Crown’ – Nana Amankwah Tiah ft. Great Ampong
Producer of the Year – Mix Master Garzy
Ghanaian Traditional/ Cultural Act – Wiyaala
Instrumentalist of the Year – Shadrack Yawson
Alternative Song of the Year -‘The Sun God’ – Wiyaala
Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year – Shatta Movement – Shatta Wale
Lifetime Achievement Awards – Osibisa / Ebo Taylor
