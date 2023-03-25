MUSIGA schedules August 8 for elections

The music umbrella, "MUSIGA" has had its elections postponed umpteenth times since 2019 when Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour finished his tenure in office as the President of the union.

There had been concerns that the voters’ register had not been updated and there were some irregularities in the names of the voters hence the postponement of elections.

Acting President of the Union, Bessa Simons, in a statement, said that NEC in an emergency meeting has prepped to review the roadmap proposed by the election committee chaired by Peter Marfo outgoing Eastern Regional Chairman, and ratified the roadmap proposed by the election committee.

“According to the roadmap, the voters register has been opened from March 20 to April 3, 2023. This is to allow members to check their status and eligibility. Thereafter, the new voters’ register for the election will be compiled from April 4 to April 18, 2023,”

This will be followed by the exhibition of the new voter register from April 20 to April 23, 2023.

Contestants will then have the period before Tuesday, August 8, 2023, to run their campaigns for the elections to take place nationwide.