One Hit Wonder: Ghanaian musicians who blew up with one song

In one moment, you blow with a hit song and in the next, moment you can't even add up lyrics to make a complete song.

Songs that were one-hit-wonder that were popular for a short period of time and artists who became famous as a result of their songs were known as one-hit wonders.

However, music requires putting much time and effort into your career so as to always stay relevant in the game.

While some one-hit wonders still go on to try and prove their selves in the music industry, they find it difficult to keep up with that one song of theirs that gave them the rise to fame.

In this article, we are going to talk about some Ghanaian musicians who blew up with one hit song and went silent after teasing fans with their greatness. The list also includes artistes who are still in the music industry and still doing music and although there are a lot as well who had hit records to their credit but they are known with that one song.

Atom

The "Yewo krom" hitmaker shook the country with his music after its release and slowly left his fans wanting more.

2. Nana Boroo

This musician got his name on the lips of many Ghanaians after releasing a song titled "aha ye de". That song was a massive hit and reigned throughout a certain period.

Right after that, he released another hit song and just like that fans hardly hear from him like we used to do.

3. Yaw Tog

Yaw Tog, the young Ghanaian rapper got Ghanaians on their toes with his ‘Sore’ single. Following the release of his street anthem, ‘Sore,’ which also won him the Hip-hop Song of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards while he was still a Senior High School student, Yaw Tog became Ghanaians’ favorite Hip-hop rapper. Yaw Tog appears to have gone into hiding since the debut of ‘Sore,’ not releasing any follow-up songs.

Yaw Tog is still finding his feet in the music industry and we believe in no time, he will be leading charts and getting Ghanaians on their feet like his ‘Sore’ did, we believe in him.

4. Patapaa

This musician was known for making music we all did not understand but somehow his songs made it to the limelight. After releasing the "one corner" song which made waves not only in Ghana but in many countries around the world, he managed to go viral again with the "Daavi ne ba" song. We are still expecting a Christmas banger from him soon.

5. Quamina MP

The "Amanfuor Girls'' hitmaker, is one new school artist who is doing his best to gain massive recognition in the Ghanaian music scene, despite the short period Ghanaian music listeners have witnessed the calibre of talent he is. Although he has a number of songs to his credit "Amanfuor Girls'' brought up the heat.

6. J. Derobie

J Derobie was the talk of the town in 2019 after he released his first commercial track, ‘Poverty’ that was greatly received by music lovers in Ghana and beyond to the extent of getting applause by industry stakeholders.

The song went on to win J.Derobie the winner of Reggae Dancehall Song of the year during the VGMA 2020 awards but since then, he has not be able to live up to expectation after his subsequent songs has not been as big as his break out song despite he being managed by one of the biggest record labels in Nigeria.

7. Eddie Khae