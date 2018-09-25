Pulse.com.gh logo
Patapaa denies knowing Ghana 2Pac Supa; best video on the internet now


After Supa called Patapaa an illiterate in an interview, he replies by denying the existence of the street rapper. Patapaa insisted that the only Tupac he knew was the late American rapper.

Patapaa denies knowing Ghana 2Pac Supa; best video on the internet now play

SUPA and Patapaa

The head of Patupa Soldiers, Patapaa-Amisty did not reply with a diss song this time. Instead, he tactfully ignored the existence of the latest media sensation SUPA aka Ghana2pac.

The new street rapper, in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana’s entertainment editor, said that Patapaa wasn’t his co-equal. He explained saying, the One Corner hitmaker is an illiterate unlike him, who is a graduate. 

READ ALSO: “You are an illiterate”-Supa lashes out at Patapaa

But when Patapaa was asked if he knew who SUPA is, he replied saying, “Nooo, SuperOD I know can be my father”. Even when the interviewer kept insisting on who SUPA aka Ghana2pac was, Patapaa was adamant in his stance.

He kept insisting he has no idea who Ghana2pac is or SUPA apart from the late SuperOD and the late American rapper Tupac. He said, “The Tupac I know is the one in the US. And even before we came on the scene he had already passed on …”

READ ALSO: Ghana 2Pac drops his debut song (LISTEN)

WATCH THE HILARIOUS INTERVIEW HERE:

