Patapaa denies knowing Ghana 2Pac Supa; best video on the internet now

The head of Patupa Soldiers, Patapaa-Amisty did not reply with a diss song this time. Instead, he tactfully ignored the existence of the latest media sensation SUPA aka Ghana2pac.

The new street rapper, in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana’s entertainment editor, said that Patapaa wasn’t his co-equal. He explained saying, the One Corner hitmaker is an illiterate unlike him, who is a graduate.

But when Patapaa was asked if he knew who SUPA is, he replied saying, “Nooo, SuperOD I know can be my father”. Even when the interviewer kept insisting on who SUPA aka Ghana2pac was, Patapaa was adamant in his stance.

He kept insisting he has no idea who Ghana2pac is or SUPA apart from the late SuperOD and the late American rapper Tupac. He said, “The Tupac I know is the one in the US. And even before we came on the scene he had already passed on …”

