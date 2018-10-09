Rapper AJ Nelson announces debut album “Africa Rise”

Pulse.com.gh logo
AJ Nelson Rapper announces debut album “Africa Rise”

AJ Nelson has finally announced his debut album, titled “Africa Rise”.

play

Ghanaian rapper AJ Nelson has finally announced his debut album, titled “Africa Rise”.

The Corna Rock record label frontman made the official announcement via social media on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

According to the “Power to the People” rapper, he is doing his best to picture his 'struggle and lifestyle through music' because he believes 'it’s easy to be real than fake.'

 

He shared a photo wearing a blue suit while making a call in a crowd with the caption: “As an emcee, I do the best I can to picture my struggle and that of my lifestyle in the form of music, because I realized it’s easy to be real than to be fake!

I’m super delighted to officially announce to you that #AfricaRiseAlbum is ready!”

His announcement didn’t include the album tracklist, production credit and featured artistes.

AJ Nelson announced his presence in the industry in the year 2012 under GH Brothers label with his hit single, “Faith” which features Jay Ghartey.

He has worked with some prominent artistes including Dancehall stars: Jupitar and Epixode, and Ghanaian international Afropop songstress, Wiyaala.

